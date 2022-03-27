Baja California.- Exactly one week ago jonathan orozco had to leave the field when Tijuana faced the FC Juárez team, the goalkeeper suffered from an injury and could not continue in the game, Gilberto Alcalá replaced him. Hours later the same club and the Mexican teamwith whom he had been summoned, confirmed that it was a muscle injury in the right biceps femoriswhich left him without a call to El Tri.

Now that several days have passed since his injury was announced, fans have begun to wonder when will he be back? ready to return to the field and the closest possibility is Day 12 because by the day of the game against Tigres, the goalkeeper would already have at least 2 weeks off, but according to the report from Tijuana there is no exact recovery time to know when he will be able to be on the field again.

In general, a similar injury in a professional soccer player can take from 3 weeks to months to fully recover, and according to the words of the Tijuana coach, Orozco was not as alarmed as he would have expected because he considers that it is not a serious injury. time for which he could be returning in a few more weeks, “He did not feel that typical pain of a strong injury, the area became hard, it was as a precaution (his departure from the game) we hope he can develop normally, he knows from experience that he does not It’s nothing serious, but it was dangerous to continue in the game,” he said.

Jonathan Orozco missed the last FIFA date with El Tri | Photo: Jam Media

Given all this, it will be almost impossible to see Jonathan Orozco in Tijuana’s goal this weekend when they visit Tigres, very surely he will be a few more days to be able to return since an injury is not in his plans since he has the illusion of attending to the Qatar World Cup 2022 and he hopes to continue fighting for a place as substitute goalkeeper for the Mexican National Team, ready for whatever is needed.

So far Jonathan Orozco has played 9 games with Tijuana in the Closure 2022, all as starters, missed the last 45 minutes of the game against FC Juárez due to injury but the rest has been on the field of play. This is only his fourth tournament with Xolos, he came from Santos and before that he was a goalkeeper for Monterrey where he possibly had his best moment in Liga MX.

For now, his place will be occupied by the Mexican goalkeeper, Gilberto Alcalá, who has already been a proven goalkeeper, his time in Querétaro gave him great experience and showed that he is a reliable element. It is possible that in the following days he will be the man in the goal until Orozco is fully recovered.