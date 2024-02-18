Robert Dante Siboldicoach Tigers He could be missing some games, this after a video has been revealed where he is seen apparently attacking a rival footballer. A clip circulates through social networks where he kicks Willer Ditta during a fight on the field between both teams.

Cruz Azul vs Tigres continues to give something to talk about. After the defeat of the cats and the start of a fight that caused the dispute over a ball, it seems that they will have a bigger problem, especially for Robert Dante Siboldi who is now accused of attacking a player.

According to the clip shared on networks, you can see how Siboldi tries to approach Willer Ditta who at the same time walks away looking for another player, but in his retreat, the Tigres coach launches a kick that hits the Colombian player. There Carlos Rotondi notices and stops the coach before the problem became bigger.

In the first instance, this situation had not been made known, the only thing that had happened was the occasional yellow card and the expulsion of Ditta, but now Robert Dante Siboldi could have an investigation against him.

Will he be punished by the Disciplinary Commission?

For now the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) through the Disciplinary Commission have not commented on the matter. According to Marca, Cruz Azul has already sent the video of the attack to Liga MX and the Disciplinary Department so that it can be investigated and, in the process, sanction the

coach.

So far no sanction has been revealed, but if this is the case it will be announced once Matchday 7 ends. The punishment that Siboldi could face would be a suspension of several matches.