Mexico City.- The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara monopolized the spotlight this Friday, March 1 after their arrival at Benito Juárez International Airport.

Fernando Gago and his pupils were surrounded by a red-and-white crowd that, with the war cry ofChivas, Chivas! andwe are local again! are ready to measure forces against the Blue Cross Machine this week.

The public began to flood very early in the morning. Mexico City International Airport (AICM)which is a notice that tomorrow (Saturday) in the stadium Aztecan invasion is coming in the cathedral mexican soccer.

Chivas He traveled with his best Arsenal to try to derail the MachineHowever, the partiality of the Guadalajara was surprised to not see Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández in the AIICM.

Chivas players walk among the people

CHIVAS

The forward, who debuted in the Closing 2024 the previous week against UNAM Pumas and will play in the Aztec After fourteen years, he is called up for the match against Blue Cross but he did not make the trip with the rest of the team.

Javier Hernandez Balcazar will arrive hours later at Capital of the Mexican republic when appearing at an event Omnilife that takes place in the akron stadium from Zapopan.

'Chicharito' after playing with Chivas again

jam media

«Javier Hernandez will travel to the CDMX later, since this Friday he will be the guest of honor on the first day of Extravaganas 2024 activities, an event of Omnilife that takes place in the akron stadium», reported the Chivas.

The match Cruz Azul-Chivas It will be played this Saturday, March 2 at the Aztec stadium. The ball will be in motion at 7:05 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:05 p.m. (Culiacan time).

