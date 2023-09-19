Mexico City.- César ‘Chino’ Huerta is becoming an idol in the Mexican League for fans of UNAM Pumas, something he could not do during his stay with Chivas. In the Mexico City is cheered by the University ‘fans’, while in Guadalajara The constant boos took a toll on the 22-year-old player mentally.

As the criticism from the red-and-white public increased Cesar Huerta He couldn’t take it anymore and made the decision to ask for his departure from the Guadalajara team, as revealed tonight by the before sports director of the Guadalajara, Ricardo Peláezin the program “Linea de 4”, which is broadcast on TUDN.

«The fans every time he stepped on the field they loved him very hard. One day he was watching training and his father came in and told me: “We want to talk to you.” We quoted him and he mentioned, “My son is leaving.” He was about to be free and once free you don’t get anything back,” he explained.

‘Chino’ Huerta leaves the stadium

“Including Amaury Vergara“We all wanted him to stay, because he is a player who had a future and is showing it today,” he added. Ricardo Peláez while saying that the best option they took at that time was to send the ‘Chino’ Huerta to Pumas UNAM in an exchange for Alan Mozo.

César Huerta scored a great goal against San Luis

«If the player is going to be lost, we better change him before he is free and then we did with Cougars a change for Alan Mozo», commented Ricardo Peláez after talking about the situation that forced the departure of César ‘Chino’ Huerta of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara prior to Opening 2022.

