Querétaro.- Gallos de Querétaro and Mazatlán FC are two of the three teams that have not won a single game in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. Each one hopes that this weekend is the opportunity they have been looking for for weeks to get out of the cold of the basement.

In it corregidora stadium they will measure forces within the framework of day eight. Roosters of Querétaro lost on the double date at home Rayados de Monterreyaccumulating 50 games without winning as a visitor, three years ago to be exact.

Besides, Mazatlan FC Gunners they remain the same despite hiring Ruben Omar Romano replacing Gabriel Caballero. Tonight they fell against him pachuca champion in it Krakenextending his losing streak to six consecutive losses.

Los Gallos add three units in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX based on draws, with: America (0-0), Atlas (3-3) and Chivas (1-1). They are located in the sixteenth place, penultimate place. On the other hand, the purple tide sinks to the bottom of the table with zero points.

Querétaro lost against Monterrey 2-0

It will be necessary to remember that the people of Queretaro have not won a duel at home since August 20 of the previous year when they beat Xolos of Tijuana 2-0. While the Mazatlecos have not celebrated a visiting victory since August 13 when they thrashed Club Leon 0-3.

Querétaro receives Mazatlán in La Corregidora

The duel of the following day will be played on Sunday, February 19 at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 4:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The duel will be in charge of the sports network Fox Sports and the Fox Sports Premium platform.