Mexico City.- Cruz Azul’s La Máquina will face Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara on Saturday night, September 21 at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium.

The teams of Martín Anselmi and Fernando Gago worked only a few days to face this commitment. Cruz Azul traveled to the state of San Luis Potosí to face Club Atlético San Luis, who defeated the cement workers, 3-1, at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez stadium.

On the other hand, Chivas tamed Club León at the Akron stadium. Yesterday (Friday) they made the trip to Mexico City with the mission of signing the second consecutive defeat for the Cruz Azul team in the Apertura 2024.

In today’s game, Cruz Azul will come out with a different starting eleven than the one they used midweek, since the Argentine, Gonzalo Piovi, received a red card for kicking an opponent. For its part, Chivas del Guadalajara will come out with the same lineup against La Máquina.

Before the match started, on our Debate portal we mentioned the twenty-two players who will start in the Apertura 2024 match of the Liga MX on Matchday 9.

Kevin Mier

Willer Ditta

Erik Lira

Carlos Rodriguez

Luis Romo

Jorge Sanchez

Carlos Rotondi

Lorenzo Faravelli

Alexis Gutierrez

Ignacio Rivero

Angel Sepulveda

Raul Rangel

Alan Mozo

Antonio Briseno

Jesus Orozco Chiquete

Jose Castillo

Fernando Beltran

Fernando Gonzalez

Erick Gutierrez

Matthew Chavez

Roberto Alvarado

Armando Gonzalez

