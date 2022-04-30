Mexico.- In Mexico, one of the greatest teams in terms of history, titles and a lot of tradition is undoubtedly the America clubmore than 100 years in Mexican soccer have given him endless stories and records that to date have not been broken, some others have not suffered the same fate as the one who made the team his home to squander his quality and scoring goals right and left becoming legends that over the years is impossible to forget.

Among the greatest feats that have been experienced with Club América and its players is the nickname of top scorer. In the long history of the team there have been great strikers who have come to engrave their names in gold letters, but others have passed them by. But there is one that until now they have not been able to erase at all and he is considered one of the greatest references of Americanism and it is about the Mexican Luis Roberto Alves “Zague” who in his time as Eagle became an impressive fame.

Zaguinho, as he is also known, arrived at Club América very young, with the help of his father who also played in Mexico. From his first moment, he clicked with the Eagles and made Azteca the preferred place to demonstrate his quality. The tall, slim young man with a long stride would become one of the team’s biggest figures. His greatest contributions came with goals since he was young, he showed that his talent was to score and he made it clear.

Luis Roberto Alves is Club América’s top scorer | Photo: Jam Media

Luis scored a total of 190 goals with America, an impressive amount considering that at present it seems impossible for any of the players who are on the team to reach. His legacy may be indelible or perhaps in some time someone will come who can overcome his streak. His closest teammate was Cuauhtémoc Blanco who scored 153 goals in his career with América. It is practically impossible for any player to aim to reach that mark.

Top 5 Top Scorers

Zague – 190 goals

Cuauhtemoc Blanco – 153 goals

Octavio Vial – 148 goals

Jose Alves – 106 goals

Enrique Borgia – 103 goals

Interestingly, in the list of scorers, Zague shares it with his father, in the general ranking the “Lone Wolf” scored a total of 106 goals, which is also a very difficult figure to achieve. Jose Alves He came to Club América to be a figure as his son later did to put the surname Alves on high and that until now no one has been able to overcome.