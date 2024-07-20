Mexico City.- Georgios Giakoumakis came to Mexico to try to make history with the Cruz Azul Machine in the Mexican League.

The forward did not hesitate to bring forward his departure from Atlanta United upon learning that Cruz Azul was interested in him being their top scorer in the current Apertura 2024 tournament.

Georgios Giakoumakis was not a renowned footballer, but his arrival at La Máquina puts him on a level that will give him greater exposure after achieving his first successes in Mexican football.

The striker won the recognition as Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the double date for Cruz Azul for the double against Xolos de Tijuana in the City of Sports.

The Greek knows that the way he will be rated at Cruz Azul will be based on the goals he scores in the tournament. In three games played he has already scored two and against Toluca FC he will seek to increase his scoring streak.

Georgios Giakoumakis wants to quickly win over the fans of the club, who initially questioned the player’s arrival, since other names were mentioned as possible centre forwards, including the Colombian Duvan Zapata.

However, it was the technical director, Martín Anselmi, who referred the board to the player he wanted to strengthen his attacking line.

The Argentine has full confidence in Georgios Giakoumakis and the European is focused on responding in spades to be the bold forward that the Machine was lacking.

