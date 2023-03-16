This weekend will be held the National Classic when the Chivas de Guadalajara receive the Águilas del América next Saturday in a duel on matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX Leaguebut which team arrives better?

Chivas and América even arrive at the Clásico this Saturday, El Rebaño Sagrado reaches matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX in fourth place in the table with 21 points, while the Águilas are in fifth position with 20 points.

The Chivas it is the third best defense so far in the tournament, having only conceded 9 goals in 11 games. For their part, the Azulcremas have received 14 scores. On the offensive level, the Flock accumulates 14 goals scored, while those from Coapa register 23 goals in favor.

Of the 4 games they have played at Akron, Chivas has only lost 1. The Eagles They have played 5 games away from home, of which they won 2. As for the scorers in the Clausura 2023 of the MX LeagueVíctor Guzmán with 5 goals is the one who has scored the most for the Sacred Flock and Henry Martín with 10 is the best scorer for the Coapa team.

The Chivas They will arrive at the game on Saturday after losing on matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023 of the MX League after losing 1-0 on their visit to Puebla, while América achieved a 0-2 win on their visit to the Tigres.