Throughout history, great technical directors have passed through Mexican soccer, some of whom have left their mark on the same team, and others on several of the most popular clubs in Aztec football.

A total of 11 coaches have won 2 Liga MX titles, the last to do so was Diego Coccawho achieved the two-time championship by winning the Apertura 2021 and the Clausura 2022 with the Atlasto later be chosen as the new coach of the Mexican team.

On the other hand, 4 coaches have won 3 titles in the Aztec competition, the last to do so was Anthony Mohamedwith the title of the Rayados del Monterrey in 2019.

The most winners

Enrique Meza is the only one who has won 4 championships, and from there they follow Manuel Lapuente, Victor Manuel Vucetichand Javier de la Torre with 5 titles each while Raúl Cárdenas is alone with 6, being the second most in history.

In the very first place there is a tie between the 2 most winning technical directors of all time, Ignacio Trelles and Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, both with 7 Liga MX titles won.

Tuca Ferretti also has 7 Liga MX titles as a coach: Photo: Jam Media

Trelles was the first to reach 7 titles, making Marte champion in 1954, Zacatepec in 1955 and 1958, Toluca in 1967 and 1968, and 2 more times with Cruz Azul in 1979 and 1980.

Meanwhile, Ricardo Ferretti, today the coach of Cruz Azul, has made Chivas champion in 1997, Pumas in 2009, and Tigres in 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019.