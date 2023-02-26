Today in Mexican soccer, the scorers table is being the Mexican Henry Martin of the eagles of americawith a total of 10 annotations, 3 more than the 7 of Rogelio Funes Mori of the Rayados de Monterrey.

Martín is on his way to being the first scoring champion of Aztec blood in the MX League, if he ends up on top, of course, since Alan Pulido He did it for the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara in 2019.

According to ESPN data, Martín is scoring every 71 minutes, so if he continues at this rate, he could register 11 more goals from now to the end of Clausura 2023, reaching 20 goals, being only the second player to reach 2 dozens of notes.

record man

However, he would still be a long way from the historic record for a scoring champion in short tournaments, and that belongs to what is considered the best foreign striker to have played in Mexico, Paraguayan José Saturnino Cardozo, who scored 29 in the 2002 Apertura with Toluca.

In the same way, Cardozo also has the second best record, with 21 goals in the Clausura 2003, also with Toluca, where he became a legend.

To close the first 3 places, the third position of honor belongs to another great scorer, the Uruguayan Sebastian Abreunicknamed “Loco”, who in the summer of 2002 scored 19 times for Cruz Azul.

We recommend you read

In fourth place is Alfredo Moreno with San Luis in the 2007 Apertura with 18 goals, while in fifth place Emanuel ‘Tito’ Villa scored 17 goals with Cruz Azul.