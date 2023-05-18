Tonight, the Rayados del Monterrey will face the UANL Tigres in the first leg of the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MXscheduled for 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) and can be seen on Channel 5, TUDN and ViX.

The goal of the albiazul team is to gain an advantage on the way to the final and they will seek victory from the first minutes of the match.

striped He reaches this stage after eliminating Santos in the quarterfinals and having an outstanding performance in the regular tournament. They set a short tournament points record for the club with 40 points in the Clausura 2023 and they were the team with the highest number of points in the 2022-2023 football year, accumulating a total of 75 points.

We recommend you read

During the regular tournament, they also achieved a historical record for the club in short tournaments by achieving 13 victories. and set a record for wins in a football year with 23.

The first leg of the semifinals against Tigres will also mark the 130th match of the Clásico Regio. On seven occasions, this classic has been played in the final phases of the BBVA MX League, and the Rayados have emerged victorious on four of them.

In addition to the clashes in the league, Monterrey and Tigres have faced in other final instances, such as once in the Cup, once in the InterLiga and once in the CONCACAF Champions League.