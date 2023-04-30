Mexico.- The regular season of the MX League will officially end this Sunday, April 30, with the last match of Matchday 17 between Club Leon and tigersin a match that, in addition to closing the qualifying phase, will also give the final order to the general table to begin the search for the title.

The actions of this match will be very important for both clubs as they want a better place before the start of the elimination round. Both are already with the ticket in hand repechagenobody can take them out, they just want to be as high as possible.

In the case of León, they still have the possibility of reaching the Direct Liguilla, as long as they win their game and Chivas or Pachuca do not add more points, so they could be in third or fourth place. While the cats only aspire to reach the 5th place in the general because the number of points would not be enough for them to get among the best 4.

The actions of this match will take place this sunday april 30 from the field of the Estadio León at o’clock 7:05 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live by the signal of Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium and Claro Sports.