Mexico.- Day 1 of the Closing 2023 of the MX League This Sunday continues with Santos’ match hosting Tigres, in one of the matches that generates the most expectation in this start of the campaign. Saints On the one hand, as locals, they will seek to make the sum of

3 points, while the Felines who make their DT debut will want to leave a good taste in their mouths.

The actions of this match will take place this Sunday, January 8, 2023 from the field of the TSM stadium at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the VIX signal, so it is not may be tuned to the open television signal. The game has striking overtones due to the confrontation of the teams that are one of the most complete in the MX League.

Match data

Venue: TSM Stadium

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: VIX

This game is called to have a combination of things that will make it important, such as the start of the Santos team, which, although it has not been fully strengthened, has relevant players, as well as the arrival of a new coach to Tigres with Diego Cocca. They seek to be the protagonists once again.

In the last 5 matches between these two teams in Liga MX, the tigers They have won the duels, with 2 victories, and two draws due to a victory for Santos. Among these matches, the 4th finals of the 2021 Opening League were played, where the Tigres team advanced

due to position issues in the table after achieving the tie in the global.

A victory for either of the two teams could represent them to settle at the top of the table, taking into account that for now there are not many conclusive results.