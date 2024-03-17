The Day 12 Clausura 2024 will lower its curtain with one of the most striking matches of the weekend, Toluca It is measured against the table of Cougars in a match that puts two teams that are in the fight to obtain their ticket to the Liguilla directly.

Toluca arrives in a better position than the cats, they are in 5th place with 20 points, while Pumas is 9th with 16 points, although this places them somewhat far from each other, a result in favor of those from CDMX. I would put it very close and with the possibility of being among the best in the future.

In the last day, Cougars They suffered against a Tijuana team that took the game away from them, leaving them tied at 3, while Toluca went to the home of FC Juárez where they also did not have the best possible result, a situation that pairs them on equal terms.

Toluca and Pumas in their last duel in Liga MX | Photo: Jam Media

Something that helps for the show is that the duel in the Bombonera will not be played at noon, it will be moved to 7:00 p.m.which helps both clubs have much more freedom to exploit their skills without the problem of heat and sun.

Where to watch Toluca vs Pumas live?

The match is scheduled to be played this Sunday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the TUDN and VIX signal.

Day: March 17

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: TUDN and VIX