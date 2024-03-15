Day 12 of the Closing 2024 of the Liga MX continues this Saturday, March 16 with the confrontation between Tigers and Mazatlan FCAt first glance it seems like a simple game for those from Nuevo León, but the Sinaloans have already achieved great results in their visits to the Volcano.

Tigres will come into this match with a couple of important duels, first a defeat in Liga MX against Club América and then a golden victory against the Orlando City team in the Concachampions, two different results but with great relevance, so

Now with the ticket to the 4th finals in hand they will be able to play without limitations in the local tournament.

For your part Mazatlán FC llegacy of a complicated defeat against Rayados, although it was a budget situation so now against Tigres they are going with a similar idea, although in their last visits, Mazatlán has gained some points in favor that allow them to think about a surprise.

Tigres on their last visit to the home of Mazatlán FC | Photo: Jam Media

Where to watch Tigres vs Mazatlán live?

The match was originally scheduled for 9:00 p.m. but because it would overlap with the National Classic, it was decided that the time would be changed and it has been confirmed that it will be at 9:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) through the sign IZZI and VIX.

Day: March 16

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: IZZI and VIX

This will be only the 8th game that they have seen each other and the fourth played in Nuevo León. Mazatlán has 2 victories in the Universitario to only one for Tigres, this is what could give it a point in its favor on its visit. While playing at home, the Cañoneros have lost their 3 duels against the cats.