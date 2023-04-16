This Sunday the UNAM cougars led by the Argentine Antonio Mohamed will host Ignacio Ambriz’s Diablos Rojos del Toluca in a duel corresponding to matchday 15 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX Leagueand here we will tell you where and at what time you can see it.

He Toluca reaches Matchday 15 as general sub-leader of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX, with 28 units, which assures him that he will play the next phase of the tournament, but not necessarily directly, since, with the exception of Rayados, who with 34 points have already secured their ticket, a contingent of 5 teams fight to avoid the playoffs, in a very tight fight: Toluca (28); America (27); Leon (26); Pachuca (25) and Chivas (25). Thus, with nothing defined in this sense, the Devils only have to add to establish themselves in the sub-leadership and thus fulfill the first objective of this campaign.

He Toluca He arrives at this stage of the competition at a good time, but without a doubt he can improve, especially with regard to the closing of games, and that is that in his most recent matches, despite starting firmly and taking a good advantage, they end up getting complicated, putting The result is at risk, something that they cannot afford anymore in the remaining games of the regular phase, much less in the Liguilla, as it could cost the qualification.

Facing this game before cougarson the 11th of the Devils will report a mandatory modification, due to the suspension due to the accumulation of cards by Claudio Baeza, his place will be occupied by Jesús “Chino” Venegas.

for his part cougars, arrives at this duel with 14 points and a record of four wins, two draws and eight losses. With the arrival of Antonio Mohamed on the bench, the university students have already beaten Atlético San Luis 3-1 at home, so they arrive motivated and with the hope of beating Toluca now, with the intention of getting closer to qualifying positions.

Pumas has significant offensive potential, led by elements such as Juan Ignacio Dinenno and the Brazilian Diogo de Oliveira, to name a few, so Toluca must exercise extreme caution and maintain the defensive solidity that has characterized it in this tournament.

Pumas vs. Toluca

Day: Sunday April 16

Time: 12:00 pm

Channel: TUDN, Canal Las Estrellas

Stadium: University Olympic Stadium