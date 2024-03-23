Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.- The Clausura 2024 tournament of the Mexican League paused its journey due to FIFA datehowever two sets will not take a break like the rest of the others.

The equipment: FC Juarez and Club Puebla They are going to dispute their unresolved duel that is part of the Working day 7 this weekend. The Liga MX rescheduled the game because the mexican soccer player, Diego Chavez (1995-2024) lost his life in a car crash.

He 'Puma' Chavez was a member of the border squad, who requested the tournament to reschedule his match against Club Pueblawhich, in the first instance, was planned to be celebrated on February 16.

As a show of empathy, the Mexican League confirmed through a statement that the clash between Braves and Camoteros will take place in this FIFA date for not to alter the official calendar of the contest.

FC Juárez lost at Querétaro's home

FC Juarez and Club Puebla they are not experiencing one of their best tournaments in the First division. With eleven games played, they are positioned in the last two places in the general classification.

The greens are in last place with double digits and the franjiazules are second to last with five. In their previous duel, FC Juarez and Club Puebla they lost against Queretaro FC (1-0) and Club Leon (2-1)respectively.

Puebla could not against Club León

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate page we tell you when, where, on what channel and at what time to watch the pending duel between Juarenses and Pueblans.

Panorama of the Benito Juárez Olympic stadium

The match Juárez-Puebla will be put into operation this Saturday, March 23 from Benito Juarez Olympic Stadiumat 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacan time).

The broadcast will be available on the Fox Sports channel and on the Vix Premium platform.

