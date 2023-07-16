Hidalgo, Pachuca.- Tuzos del Pachuca will play against UNAM Cougars in the main dish of the Sunday matchday of the Opening 2023 of Liga MX. The commitment underwent a change in its programming due to the theme of the final of the gold Cup between Mexico and Panama in California.

Those led by Guillermo Almada They are in need of victory before they think about the League Cup–contest between mexican and american teams– in which they will save the group stagelike LAFCfor being champion in it Opening 2022.

In turn, those commanded by Anthony Mohammed They have their minds set on placing themselves in the qualifying zone on their visit to the Bella Airosa, where they will attempt their second consecutive victory in someone else’s yard to fly to the United States undefeated.

Each team arrives without knowing the victory last week. The Tuzos del Pachuca They found themselves face to face with their awkward brother, Club Leonwho overwhelmed them in an ugly way 4-0 in the Nou Camp of the Shallows in the middle of the rain that lengthened the start of the game. They are sixteenth with single digits and a record of one tie and one loss.

Pachuca welcomes Pumas

UNAM Cougars received the Mazatlan FC Gunners with favorite tag on it Mexico 68However, the definition was not on Auriazul’s side this time and settled for a goalless draw to begin with a baggage of a win and a drawn duel. They add four points in seventh.

In Debate Sports we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the game between Tuzos del Pachuca and UNAM Cougars in the duel belonging to day three of the Opening 2023 of the mexican league.

Pachuca plays against Pumas on date 3

Schedule of the match Pachuca vs Pumas

The game Pachuca-Pumas will take place today at the hidalgo stadium with hours of 8:15 p.m. (Mexico time), 7:15 p.m. (Culiacán time). The transmission will go out on the screens of Fox Sports and Claro Sports, on your YouTube account.