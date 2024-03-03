Tijuana, Baja California.- On the northern border the Tijuana Xolos they will honor the Green Bellies Club Leon to close the activity of the day 10 of the Clausura of 24 of the MX League

The pack who remains under the care of Miguel Herrera added a point last Wednesday when receiving a visit from the Rayados de Monterrey (1-1) in his pending match date 9.

On the other hand the Fierce With ten men in the field, the Atlético de San Luis (1-0) to win again in the regular tournament under the tutelage of Jorge Bava to return to the fight for the first places in the general classification.

Tijuana and León close day 10

Tijuana He knows that it is the peak moment of the championship, so he is not willing to leave important points at home, as it could harm his future in the regular role.

Meanwhile, Club Leon He does not want to give up and hopes that the victory over the Potosinos will be the push they needed to return to the ranks of the clubs that want to get into the finals without having to play the 'Play-In'.

The red and black They are in the sixteenth place with five figures and the Albiverdes are placed in eleventh place with ten units.

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate website we will tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel you can enjoy the meeting between Tijuana and Club Leon.

View of the Caliente stadium, Tijuana headquarters

The match Tijuana-León will be played today from Hot stadium o'clock at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 8:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). The transmission will be broadcast on the Fox Sport Premium and Vix+ streaming services.

