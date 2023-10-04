Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The double date of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX will be held in San nicolas de los heros with the confrontation agreed between the UANL Tigers and Red Devils of Toluca FC.

He champion of mexican soccer continues to prevail in the competition now after achieving victories by more than three goals in its last two events, in the Regio Classic (3-0) versus Rayados de Monterrey and before the Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC (2-3).

On the other hand, the ‘Choriceros’ They played twice at home against Club America (1-1) and Chivas de Guadalajara (1-1) but did not get out of the tie, causing a three-game winless streak after their last visit to the Xolos de Tijuana (2-1).

The ‘U’ of Nuevo Leóndirected by Robert Dante Siboldiis in the general leadership with twenty, the result of six wins, two draws and two losses, while the group led by Ignacio Ambriz He is eighth with fourteen, as a result of his three victories, five draws and two defeats.

In Debate Deportes we tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel you can see the commitment between UANL Tigers and Red Devils of Toluca FC within the framework of the day 11 of the Opening 2023 of Liga MX.

The match Tigres-Toluca It will be played this Wednesday, October 4th at the university stadium. The beep of referee, César Arturo Ramos, will be heard at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 8:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). The broadcast will be broadcast on the Afizzionados channel and on the Vix+ platform.