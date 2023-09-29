Querétaro.- Matchday number ten of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX will continue with a tripleheader, in which the confrontation between the Roosters of Querétaro and the Green Bellies from Club Leónwho will play for three valuable points to be closer to the leaders of the general table.

Both Leones and Querétaro are motivated to face this match after returning to the path of victory on matchday nine. The beast, with a solitary goal Angel Menaimposed his law against Tijuana Xolos to be placed in the reclassification zone.

On the other hand, the Roosters they conquered the Capital of the Mexican republic to sink the Blue Cross Machine with comeback included in the Aztec stadiumthanks to the annotations of Raul Sandoval, José Raúl Zúñiga and Nicolas Cordero.

Ángel Mena gave León the victory

Queretaro and Club Leon They add eleven units with a balance of three wins, two tied and four lost, but due to goal difference the team that commands Nicolás Larcamón is situated above the group directed by Mauro Gerk.

Querétaro defeated Cruz Azul in the Azteca

The last meeting between the antecedents of Queretaro and Club Leon, the Emeralds they cheapened the Roosters by three goals to zero last February 9 in activity of the Closing 2023. The upcoming duel looks to be different as they are evenly matched.

At Debate Deportes we tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel to watch the game between the Roosters of Querétaro and the Green Bellies of Lion as part of day number ten of the Opening 2023 of the MX League.

View from the stands of La Corregidora

The match Querétaro-León will be played this Friday, September 29 at the Corregidora stadium. The whistle of referee, Guillermo Pacheco Larios, will be heard at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). The duel will air on open television, on Azteca 7, as well as on Fox Sports on pay TV and Fox Sports Premium on the platform.

