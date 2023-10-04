Mexico City.- The UNAM Pumas they return to University City after his double visit, against Club Puebla (0-2) and Club America (1-0)on dates nine and ten respectively of the Apertura 2023 Liga MX tournament.

On this double day they will receive the Roosters of Querétaro who wasted their home field against the Green Bellies of Club León (1-1) on Friday trying to improve their position in the general table.

At the moment the pupils of Argentinian, Mauro Gerk, are in twelfth place with twelve points and a balance of three wins, three draws and four losses. His last victory in the Mexico City It happened recently, in front of Blue Cross (1-3) in it Aztec stadium on September 24.

For its part, UNAM Pumas seeks to prosper in its next commitment to return to the path of victory that would place it in the qualification zone, since Atlas of Guadalajara and FC Juarez, who are above the Auriazules, will not see activity in this half week according to the programming of the Liga MX.

For now, the team led by South American, Antonio MohamedWho received economic sanction yesterday (Monday) for his misconduct in the Capital Classicis in sixth place in the table with fifteen points, with a record of four wins, three draws and three losses.

The last time that UNAM Pumas and Roosters of Querétaro They faced each other in Capital of the Mexican republic There was an absolute victory by the Felines from four to one, precisely in the championship of the Opening 2022.

In Debate Deportes we tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel you can watch the duel between the UNAM Pumas and Roosters of Querétaro in the game that belongs to the double date of the contest Opening 2023 of the MX League.

The match Pumas-Querétaro will take place this Wednesday, October 4th from Olympic stadium Mexico 68. The whistle of referee, Luis Enrique Santanderwill sound in C.U. o’clock at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). The broadcast will be exclusive to TUDN and Vix+.

