Hidalgo, Pachuca.- Pachuca Tuzos and Santos Laguna of Torreón will play the last game of the day eight of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX, in order to add the three points after several days of polishing certain details after the FIFA date.

The Hidalgodirected by Guillermo Almadaare under pressure to return to the path of victory, since another setback could jeopardize the position of the Uruguayan coach, with whom Pachuca celebrated the national title in the Opening 2022.

While, Santos Laguna wants to take advantage of the bad moment of the Pachuca Tuzos to achieve their second victory that would put them fully in the fight for the direct qualification zone as they were renewed under the tutelage of Pablo Repetto.

Pachuca will face Santos Laguna

The Pachuca Tuzos They present themselves again with their fans, although the reception would not be the most appropriate knowing that, in their last participation, the club was beaten by the Red Devils of Toluca FC, 5-0, on the court ‘The Bombonera’.

Pachuca and Santos close date eight

For its part, Santos Laguna received a visit from UNAM Pumas in the Laguna Regionachieving a categorical 2-1 victory.

The last duel that Pachuca argued against Saints in the Bella Airosa it was in the reclassification of the previous tournament, in that great 4-4 game that was decided from penalties. Saintsby getting into the place of Queretarosurprisingly eliminated the then champion of Mexico.

Tuzos runs in the sixteenth position with six digits, the Warriors They are in tenth place with eleven.

Santos eliminated Pachuca last tournament

In Debate Deportes we tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel you can see the confrontation between the Pachuca Tuzos and Santos Lagunawithin the framework of day number eight of the Opening 2023 of the MX League.

Liga MX balls at the Hidalgo stadium

The match Pachuca-Santos will take place this Monday, September 18 at the Hidalgo stadium. The referee’s whistle will sound at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 8:00 p.m. (Culiacan time).

Follow the emotions through the Fox Sports channel, on pay television, or on its Fox Sports Premium platform.

