Aguascalientes.- The Rays of the Necaxa Club They achieved good results in their last four games of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX to go undefeated against the Blue Cross Machine on this eleventh day that is celebrated in the middle of the week.

The electricians added six points out of a possible twelve, five away and one at home, highlighting the 5-2 against Santos Laguna after the dismissal of Venezuelan, Rafael Dudamelwhich has been the best decision the club has made to see positive results in this competition.

Those now led by Eduardo Fentanes They plan to extend their positive streak on this double date against a Cruz Azul team that repeats as a visitor after giving the bell last Friday after beating the last leader of the competition. Atlético San Luis.

The box of Joaquin Moreno signed his second victory of the tournament at the Colchoneros building to send a message to his fans who, hours before the game, showed their support for the light blue squad, upon their arrival at Aguascalientes.

Necaxa will face Cruz Azul

The Machine He traveled with an incomplete squad to hydro-warm soil, since the Argentinian, Carlos Rotondiwill not be present in this match due to the accumulation of five yellow cards in the tournament.

Cruz Azul faces Necaxa in Victoria

Necaxa and Cruz Azul will fight for three points to move away from the bottom of the standings by being penultimate and last place respectively with eight points. Their last official duel ended with minimal difference in favor of the red and white.

At Debate Deportes we tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel you can watch the match between the Rayos del Necaxa and the Cruz Azul Machine within matchday eleven of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX.

Necaxa and Cruz Azul will play in Victoria

The Necaxa-Cruz Azul match will be played today from the Victoria stadium. The referee’s whistle, Fernando Guerrero, will blow at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). The way to watch the game will be through the Vix+ streaming platform.

