Mexico City.- In the south of the Mexico City A great game is coming within the framework of the day ten of the Clausura 2024 of the BBVA MX League.

The Blue Cross Machine will face the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the game that is shaping up to be the one with the best attendance so far this regular campaign.

The cement team made it official that said meeting will change venue, derived from the concert of the mexican singer, Alejandro Fernandezin the Plaza Mexico that complicates the celebration of the game in the Sports City stadium.

Cruz Azul lost against América at the Azteca

jam media

Blue Cross found the perfect place to house his commitment against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara after suffering defeat against champion, Club America (1-0)in it Young Classicleaving behind a streak of six victories with the technical Martin Anselmi.

'Chicharito' debuted in the tournament against Pumas

jam media

For his part, the Sacred Flock defeated in the Tapatia Pearl to the UNAM Pumas (3-1) in the duel that Fernando Gago debuted at Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandezafter being discharged from his injury Anterior cruciate ligament.

Blue Cross is sub-leader with nineteen units and Chivas is in eighth position with fifteen points, after nine official presentations in the Closure 2024 of the Mexican League.

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate website we tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel you can enjoy the match between Blue Cross and Chivas.

View of the Monumental Azteca stadium

jam media

The match Cruz Azul-Chivas It will be played this Saturday, March 2 from the ecumenical Aztec stadium. The Referees Commission appointed César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos as central judge.

The ball will be in motion when the clock reads 7:05 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:05 p.m. (Culiacan time). The broadcast will appear on Channel 5 on open television, on TUDN on the cable system and Vix+ on the streaming platform.

