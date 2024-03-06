Aguascalientes: The Clausura 2024 tournament of the Mexican League will have three events around the Mexican republic on Friday, one of them will be played in Aguascalienteswhere the Rays of Necaxa will have a visit from Atlético San Luis within the framework of the day 11.

Those protected by Eduardo pentanes returned home to carry out a week of hard work in which the different errors that cost the first defeat of the team are fixed. Club Necaxa in the Pacific's pearl against the Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC (2-1).

Club Necaxa It was one of the two teams in the Closure 2024 that did not register a disaster, despite the expulsion of Fernando Arce Juarez led to the red and white suffered defeat in The charm.

On the other hand, the Atlético San Luis will make the trip to the central north of our country after taking advantage of the crisis that is being experienced in the Club Puebla (4-0) to get three points that puts them back in the fight for at least one of the four places in the 'Play-In'.

The coach, Gustavo Leal He breathed because his team was falling apart due to the string of games without achieving victory, but his victory over the Stripe in it Alfonso Lastras will try to raise them up to be the surprise in the enclosure of the Electricians.

Club Necaxa is positioned in eighth place with 15 units and Atlético San Luis is in twelfth with 10. Before the opening whistle, on our Debate website we will tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel you will be able to watch the clash between the Good heavens and the Mattresses.

The match Necaxa-San Luis will take place this Friday, March 8 from Victoria stadium. The ball will be in motion at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). You will find the transmission among the content provided by the Vix+ platform.

