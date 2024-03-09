Mexico City.- The Club America Eagles They will face the UANL Tigers after facing the last final in the Mexican League.

The mourning for day eleven of the Closing 2024 It will be for the three points. Both teams arrive at the event in different ways but it will not be an impediment to seeing a game where the goals are present in the Capital of the Mexican republic.

He champion, America clubI come back to the Mexico City after conquering Tapatia Pearl for their double victory by more than three goals against the home teams: Atlas of Guadalajara (1-5) and Chivas de Guadalajara (0-3) in it National Classic that was disputed in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

On the other hand, the UANL Tigers They made the trip after suffering the comeback at the home of the Toluca FC (2-1) and tie without scores with the American team, Orlando City (0-0)in the Concachampions Cup.

America beat Chivas in the Concachampions

jam media

The Eagles They want to stay in the fight for the first places, so they will try to take advantage of their home field to overcome the Auriazules who are thirsty for revenge after the final of the Opening 2023..

Although they know that in this match the prize will be three points, from the first minute they will overshadow the pupils of André Jardine to achieve the victory that improves their position in the general table and at the same time makes them tie on points with the feathered team.

Against him America clubthe UANL Tigers they will already have Roberto Dante Siboldi on the bench after serving his three-match ban for inappropriate conduct against Willer Ditta–Cruz Azul player-, but they will lose Sebastian Cordova by expulsion.

Tigres celebrates Ozziel Herrera's goal

jam media

Before the opening match, on our Debate website we tell you when, where, on what channel and at what time you can watch the match between America club and UANL Tigers of the day eleven of the Closing 2024 of the Mexican League.

View of the Monumental Azteca stadium

jam media

The match America-Tigers was scheduled for this Saturday, March 9, from the sacred Aztec stadium. He referee, Victor Alfonso Caceres Hernandezwill bring hostilities to a successful conclusion.

The ball will be in motion at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:00 p.m. (Culiacan time).

You can enjoy the match on open television through Channel 5. Likewise, the actions can be tuned to the TUDN channel on pay TV and the Vix+ streaming platform.

