Mexico City.- The Apertura 2023 of Liga MX experienced this end the activity of the regular tenth date. In this half week the eleventh date will be celebrated having at Club America Eagles in the programming of the first day against the Pachuca Tuzos.

The Eagleswho returned to the top on Saturday by beating the UNAM Pumas (1-0)in it Capital Classicafter a match that, once again, the arbitration controversy was a protagonist to such a degree that the Argentine coach, Antonio Mohamedaccused of rigging by making signs that suggest that the referees followed orders.

In it America club They left aside the issue of arbitration because it means continuing with the “show” according to the sports president, Santiago Bañoswhen appearing this Monday at the press conference prior to matchday eleven.

On the other hand, Pachuca Tuzos is experiencing a severe crisis that in the middle of the championship there is no united and connected team that lifted the title of the Opening 2022 with the Uruguayan, Guillermo Almadawho tries to keep the Hidalgo ship afloat.

América will receive Pachuca on date 11

jam media

We will have to remember one thing… Pachuca Tuzos It is the last team that could score three goals against the America club in his house, in Clausura 2023 tournamentHowever, with the performance of the blue and white team, this contest looks far from something similar.

Although we know that the other Mexican teams are reborn when they face the America clubbut the squad André Jardinewith their improvement in the defensive zone, will make the rival’s mission to beat their goal on this double date more difficult.

America faces Pachuca at the Azteca

jam media

America club is ten points ahead of the Club Pachuca in the general classification. Those of Coapa are in first position with twenty-one points, while those in the Beautiful Airosa They are in fourteenth place, with eleven.

In Debate Deportes we tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel you can watch the duel between the Club America Eagles and Pachuca Tuzos corresponding to the matchday 11 of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX.

Fans on the esplanade of the Azteca stadium

jam media

The match America-Pachuca will be played today in the Aztec stadium. The referee’s whistle, Marco Antonio Ortiz, will be heard at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 8:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). You will have the opportunity to watch the meeting on national television, on Channel 5, as well as on TUDN, on cable TV, and Vix+ on the streaming platform.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.