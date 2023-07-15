San Luis Potosi.- St. Louis Athletic and Roosters of Querétaro they will meet face to face in the Classic ’57 as part of matchday three of the 2023 Opening of Liga MX. The Las Tunas will be local again after falling on their visit to Chivas (3-1) by staying with ten for the expulsion to Angel Zaldivar the last Saturday.

for his part Roosters of Querétaro saved his energy for this week because his game against the Club America Eagles was postponed to another date, that the League analyzes that at the end of day three there will be a one-month recess for the national clubs to travel to USA and compete in the League Cup.

The first meeting of those led by Mauro Gerk ended in his favor in someone else’s yard. roosters repeated the dose to Saints Lagoon-his last rival in the Closing 2023-, to add their first points in an agonizing way, with separate occasions through Kevin Escamilla and Ettson Ayon.

He ‘Atleti’, currently run by Gustavo Loyaltook the latest version of the so-called Downtown Classic due to the geographical location of both states in the Mexican republic. With an explosive attack he achieved the victory two to zero with the annotations of Dieter Villalpando and wine.

San Luis will do the honors to Querétaro

The 99th edition of this rivalry between potosinos and queretanosThe first Classic ’57 was held on August 24, 1957, while on September 18, 1994 the first was played in the First Division A.

In Debate Sports we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the game Atletico San Luis versus Roosters of Querétaro in the framework of day three of the Opening 2023 of the mexican league.

Las Tunas and Gallos argue in the field

He Downtown Classic will be played today Alfonso Lastras Stadium with hours of 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 4:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The broadcast will be exclusive to ESPN by sharing the hostilities on its television channel and through ‘streaming’ on Star Plus.