Puebla.- The time has come for the headquarters of the angelopolishe cuauhtemoc stadium, illuminate the streets while the meeting takes place inside, Puebla vs Saints, corresponding to matchday 2 of the Apertura 2023 of Liga Mx. The two clubs arrive with certain pains after their debut.

the camoteros of Eduardo Arce They took a valuable point from the field of the UANL Tigersdefending champions who were seconds away from succumbing to the score of the Colombian, Brian Angulowhich returned to The fringe after passing through Toluca FC.

in the aggregate Nicholas Ibanez took advantage of the terrible error of the ‘Spider’ Jesus Rodriguezwho received the confidence of the technician after the unexpected departure of the Guarani, Anthony Silva. Puebla wanted to win in ‘The volcano’ but he ended up settling for the result in tables.

Call of Puebla to face Santos

Besides, Saints Lagoon started on the left foot Opening 2023 after falling against Roosters of Querétarowho visited the TSM with some memories of losing that chance to play the last play-off, the same as the Guerreros were invited by the percentage issue of the mexican league.

Puebla will welcome Santos Laguna

Maur Gerck and theirs began a new story to score twice through Federico Lértora (80′) and Camilo Sanvezzo (90+6′). Saints Lagoon He was liquidated in his first location that changes are coming in the eleventh of Paul Repetto to visit Puebla this week.

At Debate Sports we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the game Santos-Puebla in the framework of day 2 of the Opening 2023 of mx league.

Puebla vs Santos match schedule

The compromise between Puebla and Saints Lagoon It will take place this Friday, July 7 at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time, 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). You can follow the broadcast on Azteca 7, ESPN, and Star Plus.