The Rays of Necaxa returns to activity after his last victory in his visit to Cruz Azul, the pupils of Eduardo Fentanes They have had a great campaign, but they still do not have a secure place in the Liguilla, so a victory in this match could help them on that path.

On the other hand Lion, another club that is having an important awakening in the season, is only 4 points behind the Rayos, so a victory could catapult them into the fight for direct Liguilla positions. Jorge Bava and his team are gaining ground with their latest matches.

The last time they faced each other was in the Apertura 2023 on Matchday 7, there they distributed points, although the most recent results show that León is the one with the best dividends with 9 consecutive victories.

Necaxa and León in their last duel which ended in a draw | Photo: Jam Media

Where to watch Necaxa vs León LIVE?

Necaxa will want to break the bad streak against the Fiera that's why this Sunday March 31 from the field of Victoria StadiumNecaxa does the honors to the Lion at midnight 19:00 pm (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the TUDN and VIX signal.

Day: March 31

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: TUDN and VIX

Since the beginning of the short tournaments in 1996, these squads have been seen in both Liga MXCopa MX as in the Ascenso, a total of 32 occasions with 21 victories for León, only 6 for Necaxa and 5 draws.