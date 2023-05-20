The Rayados de Monterrey of the Argentine striker Rogelio Funes Mori will receive this Saturday the UANL Tigres of the Colombian Luis Quiñones in favorable conditions to access the final of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

On Wednesday the striped They equalized 1-1 at their rivals’ home with a goal from Argentine Maximiliano Meza and now they only need a draw to reach the final because in that case the series will be tied and they will qualify for playing better in the regular season in Liga MX.

Led by Funes Mori, second scorer in the tournament, Monterrey was the best team of the season with the second best offense and the second safest defense. The coach’s team Victor Manuel Vucetich He scored 15 more goals and conceded three fewer than his rival, who had ups and downs in performance and was close to being eliminated by Toluca in the quarterfinals.

Although the Rayados have performed better, the decisive duel of the series will be difficult to predict because the two have balance in all their lines and an old rivalry that will be an additional dressing for the purpose of accessing the final.

tigers, led by the Uruguayan coach Robert Siboldi, will bet on victory, the only way they have to eliminate their rival; the team will attack with the Frenchman André Pierre Gignac as the leader of their offense together with Quiñones, but they must be attentive to their defense because if they receive a goal, they will be forced to score three.

In the first leg, Meza gave the advantage to Monterey and Sebastián Córdova tied for the Tigres, which keeps the series even in numbers, although with the Rayados closer to the final of the MX League. The two paintings have balance in all their lines; With safe defence, talent in the midfield and sharp attackers, whoever goes to the final will be a candidate for the title.

Below we tell you where and at what time to see the Rayados de Monterrey vs Tigres de la UANL at the BBVA Stadium, a match corresponding to the semifinal of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

Monterrey vs Tigres

Day: Saturday May 20

Time: 19:06 Hours

Channel: Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium

Stadium: BBVA Stadium