The UNAM cougars visit the America this Saturday with the intention of prolonging his good streak and consolidating his chances of a probable reclassification in the final stretch of the tournament or Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.

The Azteca Stadium will host a new edition of the Clásico Capitalino, in which, although the numbers of the contenders are contrasting, both squads arrive at a good time in the Clausura 2023 of the MX Leaguewhich has resulted in a very high expectation among the fans.

The university students have revived their campaign by winning their two most recent games, against Atlético de San Luis and Toluca -both by identical 3-1 scores-, which has allowed them to once again find themselves in qualifying positions for the final phase and, therefore, take your fate in your own hands.

At the start of Matchday 16, the cougars led by Antonio Mohamed is in 12th place in the general classification, with 17 units in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

For their part, the Azulcremas are sub-leaders of the campaign with 30 points and are the team with the fewest defeats in the competition: they have only lost once (although said defeat occurred precisely at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, on Date 10, for 3-0 against Pachuca).

The passionate atmosphere that surrounds the duel will serve to remember that the last time these squads met in the Aztec It was in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Grita México A21 tournament. On that occasion, the Americanistas, who had finished as leaders of the regular season, only needed a draw to ensure their place in the semifinals after drawing 0-0 at CU in the first leg. But the cats clearly prevailed (3-1 with two goals from Washington Corozo and one from Higor Meritao) and eliminated them.

If they prevail again, the Pumas will have won three consecutive victories in the MX League since they were chained between the semifinal of the Grita México A21 and the start of the Grita México C22 (1-0 against Atlas, 5-0 against Toluca and 3-1 against Querétaro).

America vs Cougars

Day: Saturday April 22

Time: 9:10 p.m.

Channel: Channel 5, TUDN

Stadium: Azteca Stadium