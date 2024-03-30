The Day 13 of the Closing 2024 of the Liga MX culminates this Sunday, March 31, with the confrontation between FC Juarez and Santos Lagunasaid match was scheduled a couple of hours later at night, but at the request of the border team it was decided that it will be played almost at the same time as the penultimate duel, which is Necaxa vs León.

In this match two clubs are presented that are not living their best version in Mexican soccer. The locals, who just last week achieved their first victory in a rescheduled match on Matchday 7, still helped them leave the bottom of the table, at least this day, but if they win they could take an important leap.

While Santos, one of the most irregular clubs of the season, remains in the middle of the table, but still far from the Play-In. A victory could catapult them as long as other clubs do not have a good result in their previous matches, even so Nacho Ambriz hopes to be able to get a favorable result.

The last time they saw each other's faces was in Opening 2023 with a resounding 5-1 victory for the Laguneros. Although in the historical record Bravos already know what it is to beat at home against Saints and it was in CL23.

Santos has a great advantage over Juárez in direct duels | Photo: Jam Media

Where to watch FC Juárez vs Santos LIVE?

The actions of this match are scheduled for this Sunday March 31at o'clock 7:36 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the signal Fox Premium and VIX.

Day: March 31

Time: 7:36 p.m.

Where to watch: Fox Premium and VIX

The history of this series is short, since 2016 they have faced each other, 4 duels in Copa MX and 9 in Liga MX. The numbers are important with 8 wins for Santos to only 1 for Juárez and 4 draws.