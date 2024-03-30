The Sunday activity of Day 13 of the Liga MX In its Clausura 2024 tournament, it begins with the match between Atlas and Queretaro, a high-risk duel in Mexican soccer. Even so, a match that promises to deliver good actions on the playing field.

This time Atlas does not arrive in its best possible version, it is in 14th place with just 10 points, but not far from the Play In areas. Their record is 2 wins, 4 draws and 6 losses. Their last game at home was against Rayados where they lost 1-2, a defeat that further complicates their situation.

While Queretaro He is having a very good second half of the tournament. Now they are in 8th place with 17 points and are in the Plan-In zone, although a victory could send them to a better place. Their season is based on 4 wins, 5 draws and only 3 losses. Their last game was a victory against FC Juárez.

Atlas and Querétaro face each other on Matchday 12 of CL24 | Photo: Jam Media

Where to watch Atlas vs Querétaro live?

This match is scheduled for the day Sunday March 31 from the field of Jalisco Stadium and it can be seen completely live at 17:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) by the IZZI and VIX signal.

Time: 17:00 pm

Day: March 31

Where to watch: IZZI and VIX

The last matches between both teams have left the team of Atlas with 4 victories in 5 duels, one of them won in the mase, remembering that it was the unfortunate moment of the fight on March 5 in Corregidora.