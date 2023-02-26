Tijuana Baja California.- Xolos of Tijuana and Tuzos del Pachuca They will meet face to face on the court of the hot stadium to go in search of the three points on this day 9 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, after knowing the defeat against America and Tolucarespectively.

The frontiers have not added a point since Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera took over technical director after the dismissal of Ricardo Valino. The week before they suffered a double setback against Chivas de Guadalajara (2-1) and Club America (2-1).

On the other hand, the people of Hidalgo gave one of their worst performances so far this year. Closing 2023 What would defeat cost them? hidalgo stadiumfeud that had become strong for eleven games but the Red Devils they made them live through hell.

Xolos fell against America

For this match both teams want to win for different reasons. Xolos de Tijuana to continue with play-off aspirations while trying to leave the last places in the quotient table. for his part Tuzos del Pachuca he wants to recover units to return to the direct league zone.

Pachuca suffered against Toluca

The meeting at the border will take place this Sunday, February 26 at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time) and 8:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). You will be able to follow the hostilities on the Fox Sports screen or on its Fox Sports Premium platform.