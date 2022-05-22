Everything ready for the continuation of the semifinal between the Tuzos del Pachuca against the Águilas del America that will collide tonight, at 8:05 p.m. (Central Mexico time) on the field of hidalgo stadium, where the arbitration will be carried out by Fernando Hernández and whose broadcast will be on Fox Sports and the Claro Sports YouTube channel.

Both teams are coming off a 1-1 draw on Thursday at the Aztec stadiumthe first leg was very close, but the saves from William Ochoa and of Oscar Ustari were impressive, as both saved their respective goals.

Just as it was seen in the other key between the tigers of the UANL that were left out against the Rojinegros del Atlas, A clash full of emotions is expected in the “Hurricane” that will surely be bursting, an intense duel with many offensive plays is expected.

Whoever is the winner of this match will have his place assured for the grand final against the foxes of the Atlas, who under the orders of Diego CocaThey have shown perseverance and they want the bi-championship no matter what.