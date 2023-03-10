San Luis Potosí.- In a few hours the hostilities of matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX will begin. St. Louis Athletic and Roosters of Querétaro They will be the first two teams that will jump onto the field with the aim of adding three points that will take them away from the basement.

The colchoneros almost got an important point in the Nou Camp of LionHowever, in the aggregate they suffered two scores that liquidated them in the jungle. On the other hand, the Rooster crowed loudly in The corrector for the first time this year, after beating the enrachado Toluca FC.

with nine digits St. Louis Athletic It is positioned in the 15th place of the qualifying table. Roosters of Querétaro March in 17th place, with 8. The match between the two sides will be the 98th version of the Classic ’57also known as the Downtown Classicdue to the geographic location of both states in the Mexican republic.

The first edition of this match took place on August 24 of the distant 1957. Prior to this match St. Louis Athletic leads the record with 35 victories to 26 of Queretaro, the other 36 ended in a tie. In Debate Sports we will tell you when, where and at what time to see this duel.

San Luis will face Querétaro at the Alfonso Lastras

The party that inaugurates the day 11 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX will be played this Friday, March 10 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, at 7:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:05 p.m. (Culiacán time). You will be able to see the actions on ESPN and Star+.