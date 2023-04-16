Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Rayados de Monterrey suffered a serious setback the week before during his visit to the Aztec stadium of the America club. The mistakes cost him his second loss and extended his chance to match his best points mark in short tournaments in Liga MX.

Victor Manuel Vucetich and their directed accumulate 34 points in the upper part of the regular championship. The maximum number of units that they have reached is 37, in the contests Closing 2016 and Opening 2017they even seek to peek into the record that belongs to the Eagleswith 43.

striped aspires to nine figures that would give him the possibility of equaling that figure after getting the pass to the Big party for the combinations given on Saturday. At the close of the calendar, they will face three teams that are out of the play-off positions, starting with Saints Lagoonwho does not live one of his best tournaments.

The Warriors of Eduardo Fentanes are presented in the Sultana of the North suffering another beating in the tournament that places them as the second worst defensive in the Closing 2023. In fifteen days they have conceded 31 goals, four less than those registered by the basement Mazatlan FC (35).

Monterrey will face Santos this Sunday

middle jam

Saints Lagoon thirteenth part with 16 units. The outlook does not look complicated for Rayados de Monterrey but dismissing the rival could play against him. In Debate Sports we will let you know when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch this game.

Rayados will welcome Santos Laguna

middle jam

the meeting, Rayados vs Santoswill be played today in ethe BBVA stadium at 7:10 p.m. (Culiacán time) 6:10 p.m. (Culiacán time). You can follow the broadcast of the game through the Fox Sports channel and its Fox Sports Premium platform.