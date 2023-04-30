Querétaro.- Roosters of Querétaro The bad vibes have been removed since he won again in someone else’s yard in the First division. In addition, feeling the support of his fans, on his return to corregidora stadiumrestored their combative spirit to close the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX with dignity.

Mauro Gerk and their coaches sank in the first leg of the championship, but in the second part they have added both home and away to find themselves among the top ten in the table, the bad news is that they are not aspiring to a repechage due to the issue of the quotient that spoiled his future.

He argentinian coach criticized that it is the fine for non-relegation that will take away the right to Queretaro of going to fight for the title, however in his mentality he is finishing the regular phase with the most points. roosters He hasn’t lost for six games.

On the other hand, the champion of Mexico, Tuzos del Pachucais not satisfied with disputing the play-offs, the mission of Guillermo Almada It is fighting against all odds to sneak into the top four despite the irregular closing.

Querétaro will receive the visit of the champion Tuzos

Given the result in nemesio diezbetween Toluca and Necaxahours before, is that the blue and whites will know if they have the opportunity to advance directly to Quarter finals or they will have to play the contest prior to the league thinking about defending his league title this tournament.

for now, Club Pachuca It is placed in fifth position with 28 units, the result of nine wins, one draw and six losses. Instead, Roosters of Querétaro They are tenth with 20, the product of four wins, eight draws and four losses.

Overview of the Corregidora Stadium

In Debate Sports we let you know when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch this match corresponding to the day 17 of the Closing 2023 of MX League.

The match will be played today at the corregidora stadium o’clock at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 4:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The transmission will be carried out by the sports network Fox Sports.