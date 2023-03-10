Puebla.- Club Puebla and Chivas de Guadalajara are going to face one of the most striking matches of matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX. Both come from getting victories, the first at the home of Pumas UNAM and the second against Santos at home.

The Strip took a breather the previous game because the bad results caused a stagnation in their search for one of the places that access the next phase. Despite the intense heat in the Capital, they came out with a 2-4 victory, taking advantage of the expulsion of youth squad player Auriazul, Héctor Daniel Ramírez.

Eduardo Arce is not sure of the position of coach until the end of the competition. The victory against the Capitalinos helps to clearly think about which players they will have to use against Chivas de Guadalajara to stop their winning pace.

On the other hand, Chivas de Guadalajara landed in Puebla today to focus on the next game that brings back many memories, since the camotera squad has been one of the teams that has eliminated the Guadalajara team in playoffs, twice on penalties.

This Thursday the coach, Veljko Paunović, assured that there is a lot to work on in the rojiblanco team to reach the end of the preliminary phase in good shape. Those in the fold come from beating the Guerreros 2-0 to be considered one of the candidates for the title.

There are several novelties for his call: Zahid Muñoz and Antonio Briseño were considered for this match, while Hiram Mier and Jesús González were left off the list. In Debate Sports we will let you know when, where and at what time to see the Puebla vs. Chivas duel.

We recommend you read

The match on date 11 was scheduled for this Friday, March 10 at the Cuauhtémoc stadium, sharp at 9:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:05 p.m. (Culiacán time). The transmission will go out on the screens of Azteca 7, ESPN and Star +.