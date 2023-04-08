Leon, Guanajuato.- Club Leon finalized details to get ready with the Blue Cross Machine in the match for date 14 of the 2023 Clausura championship of the Liga Mx, which they will have to play without the presence of their helmsman, Nicolas Larcamonby suspension.

The Esmeraldas with honor, achieved a valuable point in their visit to the Aztec stadium of the America club last Saturday. The miraculous goal of Joel Campbell allowed Club Leon get out of the Capital to continue among the top three teams in the tournament.

However, the anger on the playing field and in the bench area affected them for their next game, since ‘Nico’ Larcamon He was not the only one sanctioned by the Disciplinary Commission. Lucas Romero was also punished for the incident with the referee, Fernando Hernandezwho kneed him.

In the middle of the week, the Green Bellies attended the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals to destroy the Haitian Violette AC5-0.

On the other hand, the Celestial Machine will play for the third consecutive time as a visitor. The week before, he had won four of six points by drawing against Queretaro FCin their duel pending matchday 4, and surprised the Tuzos del Pachuca in it stadium Gentleman the previous day.

Ahira those led by Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti They will be in the Bajío patio with the aim of putting pressure on the table to border the direct league zone. Blue Cross he made the trip without his paraguayan defense, Juan Eacobarwho is suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

The beast seizes the third drawer after accumulating 25 points, while the cement makers march in the eighth place, with 20 units. In Debate Sports we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to see this official commitment of the Clausura 2023 of Liga Mx.

The match, Leon vs Cruz Azulwill be played this Saturday April 8 at the nou camp stadium. After the modification of the schedule, it will begin at 7:05 p.m. (Mexico time) and 6:05 p.m. (Culiacán time). The transmission will be in charge of the sports chain Fox Sports.