Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Tigres UANL suffered with ten men against Cruz Azul who achieved victory at the University Stadium, however the position in the qualifying round gave the pass to the felines who will play the semifinals for the second time with Miguel ‘Piojo’ Blacksmith.

For the fifth time a cast of the Mexican coach left the Machine on the road, so he will start fully in his training to play the round prior to the Grand Final against the champion Atlas de Guadalajara who eliminated his staunch rival Chivas by global 3- two.

The Universitarios fell in this phase in the previous semester against León, they will go to look for their second opportunity to rejoin in a duel that will have the Liga MX title at stake, an opportunity that they have missed for three seasons.

Tigres UANL has been qualifying for the league for fifteen consecutive tournaments, before finishing Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti’s project they became the winningest team of the last decade after including five new laurels in their showcase to be the seventh most winning team in the Mexican soccer.

After fasting for three decades without a title, the Auriazules have become an invincible team that celebrated the titles of the Apertura 2011, Apertura 2015, Apertura 2016, Apertura 2017 and Clausura 2019, in the latter tournament they played their recent final of their history.

That time Tigres UANL held the definition duel against Club León. In the first leg, those from San Nicolás de los Garza took the victory by the minimum and in the second leg, at the Nou Camp, they withstood the attacks of the beast for more than 90 minutes but knew how to endure the 0-0 until the end to celebrate his seventh star.

The northerners will have Atlas as their rival, who has been managing an impressive game with the Argentine Diego Cocca. The tie will not be easy for Tigres but they will try to surprise the Academy to return to a final. The first leg at Jalisco will be on Wednesday, the return at El Volcán next Sunday.