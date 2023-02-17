Since the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX began last January, it has been setback after setback for the Mazatlan FCthe newest team in Mexican soccer, but which is struggling to be a team that respects itself within the competition.

The club from the Pacific pearl, still does not know what it is to win so far in the tournament, adding 6 consecutive defeats, falling on the first date against Atlas, and then against Saints, AmericaFC Juárez, Puebla and Pachuca.

Not even the arrival of Ruben Omar Romando to the Mazatlán FC bench has been able to make the port ship can raise the road, being in the last position of the general table with zero points, 3 losses at home and 3 visits.

bad and bad

In fact, the Mazatlan team has been a little over 5 months since they last won in Mexican soccer, when on September 7 they defeated the Atlas red and black by a minimum.

Taking into account last tournament, after their 1-0 win over Atlas, there are a total of 10 consecutive losses for the locals, who simply cannot find the formula to turn the situation around.

The next commitment of Mazatlán FC will be on Sunday, February 19 against the Queretaroin a match corresponding to week 8 of the Clausura 2023, duel agreed to begin sharply at 4:00 p.m., Pacific time, in The Corregidora, with the Roosters being another of the teams that have not yet won in the tournament, adding 3 losses and 3 draws in the competition.