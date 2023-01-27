The board of Gallos Blancos de Querétaro is getting ready to reopen the doors of the La Corregidora stadium, after being closed after the unfortunate violent events in the last tournament in the MX League.

Given this, White Roosters You must meet some requirements to be able to have fans enter your property once again and where it is vitally important to comply with many requests so that the massacre of that day is not repeated.

It is contemplated that Gallos Blancos will reopen its stadium to the people for the month of March, a month in which it must already meet the following requirements.

The board of Gallos Blancos de Querétaro must install at least 200 security cameras in the stadium The corrector before being able to reopen next March, after one year of the sanction of playing without an audience that Liga MX imposed due to the brawl between the La Resistencia bar and the Atlas de Guadalajara fans.

In addition to this, it will be mandatory to present your security strategies and implement the FAN IDin order to be able to locate potential rioters in the stadium faster.

We recommend you read

The security systems and the installation of cameras will be tested beforehand by the local authorities, as well as the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), to guarantee peace.