With suffering, Cruz Azul managed to pass to the quarterfinals and Juan Reynoso assured that they are an uncomfortable rival for any of the 4 teams classified directly to the quarterfinals. It will be from Thursday that it will be known if the cement technician is right.

The Machine will host Tigres on Thursday, May 12 and will visit the University Stadium on Sunday and will define the third guest to the semifinals. In this instance, Atlas and Atlético San Luis are the only teams that they could not face due to their position among the classifieds.

As the potosinos classified in the eleventh position, it is the worst placed of the 8 teams that are still alive, below the cement workers. While with the red and black there would be no possible combination, because one of the two would inevitably arrive as the worst or the best classified.

If Pachuca wins, then their rival will be Cruz Azul, but if the one who advances is San Luis, then they would face Atlas, who would be the best placed. Therefore, the only way in which the Celestes and the Reds and Blacks, or the cement workers and the Potosinos, face each other in the Liguilla is for both of them to reach the final. Not so with the other teams.

Cruz Azul will face the winner between América and Puebla if Atlas and Atlético San Luis win. While if Pachuca wins, then those from La Noria will face the Tuzos regardless of the rest of the results in the quarterfinals. While the last possible rival of the celestial ones are the Chivas.

La Maquina would face El Rebaño in the semifinals in case both Pachuca and Atlas lose. In this scenario, the winner of the duel between América and Puebla would face Atlético San Luis.