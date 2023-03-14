San Luis Potosí.- Marcelo Bavorero lives his last weeks as goalkeeper for Atlético de San Luis. The ‘Trapito’ confirmed that he will not extend his contract with the club so that he will become a free agent at the end of the Clausura 2023 Tournament of the Mexican League.

The board’s decision is due to the fact that the following championship will see a reduction in the number of untrained players in Mexico, possibly from eight to seven, so “Trapito” will be one of those sacrificed by the San Luis squad.

In this way the fans wonder who will be his successor? For now, the rojiblanco team has two goalkeepers who could enter the Argentine’s line at any time: David Ochoa Ramírez and Andrés Eduardo Sánchez Rodríguez.

Curiously, the technical director, André Jardine, has not given a chance to either of the two mentioned in this Clausura 2023. Both Andrés Sánchez and David Ochoa have seen participation with Atlético de San Luis in their under-23 category.

The Brazilian could finish the tournament with one of the two or he will respect Marcelo Barovero’s hierarchy to finish this contest and analyze the performance of his second and third goalkeeper to find out who will be the next protector or if there will be a need to find another goalkeeper.

In the Mexican League, Marcelo Barovero wore the Rayos del Necaxa and Rayados de Monterrey jerseys before coming to Atlético de San Luis. With the hydrorays he won the Copa MX, in 2018, while he was proclaimed champion with La Pandilla in Liga MX and Concachampions, in 2019.

The next match for the colchoneros will be against the Máquina de Cruz Azul next Saturday, March 18 at the Azteca stadium. San Luis comes from winning the 57 Classic after beating Gallos de Querétaro 2-0 at the Alfonso Lastras stadium.