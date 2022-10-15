Mexico City.- Club Puebla is already in the Mexico City to close as a worthy rival the series of Quarter finals of the Apertura 2022 of Liga MX against the super leader, Club americawhom he dared to face, but did not expect to be overwhelmed on his own court, 6-1.

Nobody expected that result in the Cuauhtemoc Stadiumbut we know that in 90′, the Águilas del “Tano” Ortiz they are capable of doing the unthinkable to remain the opponent that everyone wants to eliminate in this league of the Maximum Circuit.

The bulky result puts the feathered ones half a step away from the semifinals, but there is still time left for the second leg, so this key will have to be finished as it should be and for that both teams already know who they will have on the field of Aztec stadium.

Being the team that does not favor the position in the table, the task that seems almost impossible to do is to beat America at home, but as long as there is a glimmer of hope, Club Puebla will try to make a game out of what we can wait to say that he tried and almost eliminated the creams.

Jordi Cortizo scored in the first leg

middle jam

The Strip has nothing but win the game by a difference of six touchdowns, something that no one has achieved in recent years and even less so if their opponent is America. Although the players look defeated, they will jump to the Azteca with the mission of winning the return duel.

The quarterfinal match will be played today at 8:06 p.m. (Mexico time) 7:06 p.m. (Culiacán time). The blue-and-blues want to sign a new defeat for the bird, which has not lost again in the First division from July 31 of this year.