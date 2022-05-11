Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Emanuel Aguilera and Luis ‘Hueso’ Reyes represented Club Atlas on Media Day for the first leg against Chivas de Guadalajara in the Clásico Tapatío in the Quarterfinal round of the current Grita x la Paz campaign Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.

The Argentine defender (Aguilera) had the honor of opening the conference where Fernando Beltrán and Alexis Vega also made an appearance on the side of the rojiblancos. The academic reinforcement will live his first league with the Mexican champion and affirmed that there is enthusiasm in the team to meet again the staunch rival in the finals.

“We feel very good and very excited to get this league back on track, more so for this kind of match like against Chivas, excited and motivated to be able to play,” said Emanuel Aguilera at the press conference.

“We know and are aware of the commitment we have to defend the title and be able to compete in a league again. We must reflect what we did during the tournament- We must reaffirm all the good that was done during the tournament and be able to reflect in the league to be able to make a good series and advance to the next phase”, he added.

Meanwhile, Luis ‘Hueso’ Reyes shared what it means to play this type of game for a player who is a graduate of the Academy, he even assured that he still has that thorn stuck since 2017, which he wants to remove in this next confrontation.

“It’s a very special game that from the basic forces I live intensely and enjoy to the fullest because it’s a duel that any youth squad would like to play. We know it will be a nice game and we will have to have fun to put on a show for all the Faithful,” he said.

“There is that thorn stuck in 2017 that because of the position in the table they leave us out, soccer always gives revenge and here it is, we have learned, most are other players and we have that mentality of going out to win. We know the responsibility that is To be champion, we have to beat anyone to repeat that moment and what better than winning the Guadalajara Classic”, he concluded.